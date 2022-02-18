KCR stoking statehood fire again: BJP MLA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao, on Thursday, said that TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao was again trying to stoke Telangana sentiment, with the intention of going for early Assembly polls, as his party had lost all credibility.

While wishing Rao on his birthday at a media conference at the State BJP office, Raghunandan emphasised that since TRS had lost its footing, the CM was trying to remain in power by stressing Statehood sentiments.

Speaking about the AP Reorganisation Bill, Raghunandan recalled: “The Bill was introduced in Parliament by Congress and BJP supported it. On that day, only one of the two TRS MPs present voted in favour of the Bill,” he said.

Rao asked KCR to avoid stirring up passions on regional lines between North and South India, as it was only because of support from north Indian MPs that Telangana had become a reality. “I ask KCR to stick to the truth at least on his birthday,” he added.

