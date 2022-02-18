STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR stoking statehood fire again: BJP MLA

Rao asked KCR to avoid stirring up passions on regional lines between North and South India, as it was only because of support from north Indian MPs that Telangana had become a reality.

Published: 18th February 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao, on Thursday, said that TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao was again trying to stoke Telangana sentiment, with the intention of going for early Assembly polls, as his party had lost all credibility.  

While wishing Rao on his birthday at a media conference at the State BJP office, Raghunandan emphasised that since TRS had lost its footing, the CM was trying to remain in power by stressing Statehood sentiments. 

Speaking about the AP Reorganisation Bill, Raghunandan recalled:  “The Bill was introduced in Parliament by Congress and BJP supported it. On that day, only one of the two TRS MPs present voted in favour of the Bill,” he said. 

Rao asked KCR to avoid stirring up passions on regional lines between North and South India, as it was only because of support from north Indian MPs that Telangana had become a reality. “I ask KCR to stick to the truth at least on his birthday,” he added. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana AP AP Reorganisation M Raghunandan Rao
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp