No need for amendment to APRA: Telangana at Dispute Resolution Committee meet

HYDERABAD: The State government is of the firm view that there is no need to take up amendment of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 after seven and half years, as it will open endless litigation and further complicate the settled matters.

At the first meeting of the Dispute Resolution Sub-Committee of Ministry of Home Affairs on bifurcation issues on Thursday, AP sought amendments to the Act for removal of anomaly in taxation matters while Telangana opposed the same.

The AP officials then proposed that in case amendment was not feasible, Central government may compensate the amount of loss to AP. To this, the Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary (Centre-State) said that it was not a bilateral issue.

Joint Secretary Ashish Kumar conducted a meeting with the officials of the two sibling states through video conference. Telangana was represented by Special Chief Secretary (Finance and State’s Reorganisation Dept) K Ramakrishna Rao and others.

The TS officials informed the Centre that the State had to receive Rs 12,532 crore from AP power utilities.

The total receivables from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana Power Utilities of Rs 12,532 crore after setting off dues payable to AP Genco.

Against this, Andhra Pradesh has requested the Centre for settlement of Rs 3,442 crore which are payable by Telangana Genco as a stand-alone settlement.

OFFICIALS TOLD TO SEND CASH BALANCES

The MHA joint secretary asked the TS officials to send the details of the cash balances and bank deposits receivable from AP. Telangana has to receive Rs 495.21 crore from AP with regard to Central Sector Schemes (CSS). AP gave an undertaking for payment of Rs 315.76 crore the amount spent by AP on common institutions such as High Court and Raj Bhavan.