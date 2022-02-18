STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No need for amendment to APRA: Telangana at Dispute Resolution Committee meet

The total receivables from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana Power Utilities of Rs 12,532 crore after setting off dues payable to AP Genco. 

Published: 18th February 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Ministry of Home Affairs

Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is of the firm view that there is no need to take up amendment of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 after seven and half years, as it will open endless litigation and further complicate the settled matters.

At the first meeting of the Dispute Resolution Sub-Committee of Ministry of Home Affairs on bifurcation issues on Thursday, AP sought amendments to the Act for removal of anomaly in taxation matters while Telangana opposed the same.

The AP officials then proposed that in case amendment was not feasible, Central government may compensate the amount of loss to AP. To this, the Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary (Centre-State) said that it was not a bilateral issue.

Joint Secretary Ashish Kumar conducted a meeting with the officials of the two sibling states through video conference. Telangana was represented by Special Chief Secretary (Finance and State’s Reorganisation Dept) K Ramakrishna Rao and others.

The TS officials informed the Centre that the State had to receive Rs 12,532 crore from AP power utilities. 
The total receivables from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana Power Utilities of Rs 12,532 crore after setting off dues payable to AP Genco. 

Against this, Andhra Pradesh has requested the Centre for settlement of Rs 3,442 crore which are payable by Telangana Genco as a stand-alone settlement.

OFFICIALS TOLD TO SEND CASH BALANCES

The MHA joint secretary asked the TS officials to send the details of the cash balances and bank deposits receivable from AP. Telangana has to receive Rs 495.21 crore from AP with regard to Central Sector Schemes (CSS). AP gave an undertaking for payment of Rs 315.76 crore the amount spent by AP on common institutions such as High Court and Raj Bhavan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP Telangana AP Reorganisation Bill Telangana AP Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp