Telangana: AI, human intel at work to keep jatara Maoist-free, says Mulugu police chief

MULUGU: Security forces have increased surveillance following inputs that Maoists are attempting to build support during the Medaram jatara as well as the recent incidents of violence in the areas along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

Speaking to Express, Mulugu district Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Sangram Singh G Patil said that due to the heightened surveillance, there was practically no chance of Maoists participating in the tribal festival nor any scope of the outlaws building their strength by contacting the tribals. “They will not be able to disturb the jatara with their ideology. The police department is utilising Artificial Intelligence technology for facial recognition of those attending the jatara,” Patil said.

Human intelligence is also at work, with police officers on jatara duty carrying photographs of known Maoists. He said that the Telangana government is taking initiative measures to curb Maoist activities. “The government has called upon Maoists who have gone underground to join the mainstream and lead a normal life with the family members,” said Patil.

Apart from the 10,000 police personnel, additional forces have been deployed at the jatara to track movement of Maoists.According to Intelligence inputs, CPI Maoists plan to take advantage of the jatara to recruit new cadres and strengthen the party, even as their activities continue in the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border areas. Maoists recently killed a former sarpanch, and were caught in an encounter with forces in Venkatapuram-Wazeedu forest.