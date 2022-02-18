STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Row over funds released to organise CM's birthday celebrations

Published: 18th February 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A row erupted over the Rs 10,000 sanctioned to each of the minority residential schools in Telangana to celebrate the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, with some terming it as a waste of public money.

On Thursday, the TMREIS posted a circular saying that each school has been sanctioned Rs 10,000 to arrange the celebrations, including lunch. 

Soon enough, social media saw a flurry of posts, with users opining that Rao alone was not responsible for the formation of Telangana, there were countless others who struggled and sacrificed for the separate State.

