Telangana: Row over funds released to organise CM's birthday celebrations
Published: 18th February 2022 04:42 AM | Last Updated: 18th February 2022 04:42 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: A row erupted over the Rs 10,000 sanctioned to each of the minority residential schools in Telangana to celebrate the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, with some terming it as a waste of public money.
On Thursday, the TMREIS posted a circular saying that each school has been sanctioned Rs 10,000 to arrange the celebrations, including lunch.
Soon enough, social media saw a flurry of posts, with users opining that Rao alone was not responsible for the formation of Telangana, there were countless others who struggled and sacrificed for the separate State.