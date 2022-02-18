TRS receives Rs 4.15 crore in donations  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS received Rs 4.15 crore contributions in 2020-21, which is almost ten times higher than the donations it received in 2019-20. The pink party received Rs 39.92 lakh contributions from individuals and companies in 2019-20, in addition to Rs 89.15 crore in the form of electoral bonds it bagged when Lok Sabha elections were held. However, the party did not receive any electoral bonds in 2020-21.