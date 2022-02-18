STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two devotees die while waiting in queue for darshan at Sammakka Saralamma jatara

Due to the long wait in the queue, one devotee suffered seizures. When he was taken to the medical camp, the doctors declared that he was brought dead.

Crowds throng the site of the Sammakka-Saralamma jatara that began in Medaram on Wednesday

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Two devotees died late on Thursday night while waiting in the queue for darshan at the Sammakka Saralamma jatara.

According to sources, the devotees were waiting for the darshan to offer their belongings to the deity. After the arrival of the goddess Sammakka, a huge crowd rushed into the queue. Police personnel stopped the queue at the platform.

Due to the long wait in the queue, one devotee suffered seizures. When he was taken to the medical camp, the doctors declared that he was brought dead. Another devotee died in the queue allegedly due to suffocation.

Police, however, said that while one devotee died due to seizures, the other died due to health issues.  

Police and medical officials have not revealed the details of the deceased devotees.

