21-year-old physically challenged woman dies after being raped, set ablaze in Telangana

On the night of February 13, she went missing, following which her family lodged a complaint at Rajendranagar police station, suspecting her 'boyfriend' Venkatram’s role behind her disappearance

Published: 19th February 2022 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 08:04 PM

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old physically challenged woman was murdered in Narayanpet district. Police found that the victim’s alleged boyfriend sexually assaulted her and set her ablaze. She was admitted to the district hospital at Mahabubnagar late on Friday by unknown persons. While undergoing treatment for third degree burns, she breathed her last in the wee hours of Saturday.

A case has been registered under charges of rape and murder and a hunt is on to nab the suspect at the earliest, said G Janardhan Goud, Inspector, Kosgi Circle, Narayanpet district.

According to police, the victim belongs to Thimmareddy Palli village of Maddur mandal. For the past few months, she was staying with her stepmother at Rajendranagar in the city. As she was physically challenged, she was at home and was also taking care of her younger stepbrother who is also physically challenged. Her father and stepmother worked as daily labourers.

On the night of February 13, the victim went missing from home, following which her family lodged a complaint at Rajendranagar police station, suspecting her alleged boyfriend Venkatram’s role behind her disappearance. A missing case was then registered and a search was on to trace the woman.

Meanwhile on Friday, she was brought to the Mahabubnagar district hospital by an unknown person. The hospital staff learnt that she was set ablaze in Maddur town and left abandoned and immediately alerted the police.

Police rushed to the spot and started an inquiry. However, she died on Saturday. On a complaint from her family, police started a probe. Prima facie it was found that she was doused in kerosene and set ablaze.

Comments

