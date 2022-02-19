Bill Gates-KTR fireside chat to enthral BioAsia

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BioAsia, the annual global biotechnology and life sciences convention of Asia, starting on February 24 will feature an insightful session with Bill Gates, Co-chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.The annual flagship event of the Government of Telangana, BioAsia has featured participation from prominent leaders from the life sciences and healthcare industry over the past 18 editions.

The highlight of the 2022 edition will be a fireside chat between IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Gates, around a range of themes including the pandemic, learnings during the past two years, emerging healthcare trends, and what can be done to strengthen the global healthcare system going forward.

Gates is known for his philanthropic contributions through his foundation, and for his keen interest in technology, sciences, and emerging challenges such as climate change. In addition to sharing lessons learnt from the pandemic, he will also talk about the milestones achieved by the global partnership and the road ahead.

With this year’s theme being ‘Future Ready’ the focus of the chat will be on the new approaches and capabilities that can equip the world to be prepared and what is the role of stakeholders including government and industry.

