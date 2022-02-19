STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daunting task: Over 10,000 cops control crowd in Telangana's Medaram Jatara

Police fire gunshots in the air to welcome the goddess prompting loud cheers from devotees, making the air intense.

Published: 19th February 2022 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees at Jatara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In Medaram, lakhs of devotees wait impatiently to catch a glimpse of ‘Sammakka Thalli’ as Koya priests bring her to her altar. Police fire gunshots in the air to welcome the goddess prompting loud cheers from devotees, making the air intense. As the deity descends from Chilkalagutta, police personnel stationed there face the biggest crowd management challenge. In such a highly volatile situation, one wrong step can lead to a stampede. 

Bringing the deity, keeping round-the-clock vigil, ensuring free traffic movement and securing several rest areas between Warangal and Medaram falls on over 10,000 police personnel, who are making their best efforts to ensure a hassle-free biennial fair for devotees. As they completed their shifts, they walk back for miles. They don’t use their vehicles to avoid traffic jams.

Workers from health and sanitation departments are also playing key roles in organising the fair. Sanitation workers clean the area continuously. Health camps have been set up at various places to serve devotees. There are a number of TSRTC buses to ferry devotees. 
 

