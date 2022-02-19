STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Declare CM KCR’s birthday ‘State festival’: TRS MLA Jeevan Reddy

 Describing Revanth Reddy as a “chameleon”, he alleged that the Congress leaders has turned PCC into “Pitchi (mad) Congress” and Gandhi Bhavan into a “Brandy Bhavan”.

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy on Friday said that he would write a letter to the State government demanding that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday be declared a “State festival”.  Stating that for the people of Telangana, Rao’s birthday is a festival like Dasara, Ramzan and Christmas, he said that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s birthday should be declared a “day of criminals”. 

Responding to Congress leaders’ agitation against the CM’s birthday celebrations, Jeevan Reddy said: “KCR is like a god for the people and that’s why they celebrate the Chief Minister’s birthday in a grand manner. Even Congress and BJP leaders also celebrated the birthday of ‘Telangana Gandhi’ at their homes.” Describing Revanth Reddy as a “chameleon”, he alleged that the Congress leaders has turned PCC into “Pitchi (mad) Congress” and Gandhi Bhavan into a “Brandy Bhavan”. 

