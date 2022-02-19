STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meeting held in 8 Telangana districts ahead of land auction

A number of prospective buyers attended the meeting to enquire about the procedures for purchasing the plots as district administrations are holding the auction for the first time.

Published: 19th February 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

land auction

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In connection with the physical auctioning of 1,092 plots in eight districts of Telangana next month, a pre-bidding meeting was held in Jogulamba-Gadwal, Peddapalli, Mahabubnagar, Adilabad,  Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem-Asifabad, Nalgonda and Vikarabad on Friday.

A number of prospective buyers attended the meeting to enquire about the procedures for purchasing the plots as district administrations are holding the auction for the first time.“All plots are ready for immediate construction. Infrastructure works like internal roads, street lights will be completed by the end of this year,” officials told the prospective buyers. 
 

