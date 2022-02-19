STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No issue with Chief Minister KCR, says Chinna Jeeyar

Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said on Friday that he had no differences with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and that in his eyes, all people and political parties are equal. 

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

He also announced that Kalyana Mahotsavams in all 108 Divya Desams would be performed at Muchintal on Saturday (February 19) from 5 pm till 8.30 pm. He stated that all devotees who have participated in the festivities from February 2-14 were welcome to attend.

Recalling the CM’s statement during his visit to JIVA Campus before the festivities were held, where he had stated that he was the first volunteer for the entire programme, Jeeyar Swamy said that the CM had provided all possible support on behalf of the government. 

Observing that due to possible health and other issues, the Chief Minister may not have attended the festivities, Jeeyar Swamy said the latter had been invited to attend the Kalyana Mahotsavams on Saturday. 
 

