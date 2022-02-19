Regularise 12,765 Junior Panchayat Secretaries in Telangana: BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded implementation of pay scale and regularisation of 12,765 Junior Panchayat Secretaries in the State. He wrote that people’s representatives exerting pressure, physical attacks and some of the Junior Panchayat Secretaries dying by suicide was becoming a disturbing trend.

BJP ST Morcha national president Samir Oraon alleged that the State government was diverting Central funds meant for the marginalised sections in Telangana, to the Chief Minister’s pet projects.He said that through the Centre has been releasing funds for Medaram jatara since 2018, the State government hasn’t disclosed this to the people, and on the other hand, TRS leaders were spreading propaganda that the Centre was not contributing. He said that ST Morcha will reach out to booth-level cadres and educate tribals as to how the Centre has been supporting through various schemes for their welfare.