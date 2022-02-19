Telangana: 3 killed in mishap while returning from wedding  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three youngsters returning from a friend’s wedding in Veldanda of Nagarkurnool district died in an accident in Kalwakurthy in the wee hours of Friday. Police said the car they were travelling in crashed into the railing near a culvert and plunged into a pit on the roadside. Speeding led to the incident, said police. Arvind (25) who was behind the wheel, Sirisha (25) and Kiranmayi (19) died on the spot, while Renuka received severe injuries in the incident, said P Mahender, Sub-Inspector, Kalwakurthy.

According to the police, Arvind completed his engineering and was looking after his father’s business, after the latter’s death. At a common friend Kavyasree’s wedding in Veldanda, he met her friends Sirisha, Kiranmayi and Renuka. After the marriage, Arvind started for Nalgonda in the wee hours of Friday. As the three women were going to Hyderabad, he offered to drop them. Around 3.50 am, when the vehicle reached a culvert in Marchal village, Arvind lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the railing. As the vehicle was at high speed, it jumped into a seven-foot-deep pit on the roadside.