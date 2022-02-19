STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: 3 killed in mishap while returning from wedding  

According to the police, Arvind completed his engineering and was looking after his father’s business, after the latter’s death.

Published: 19th February 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three youngsters returning from a friend’s wedding in Veldanda of Nagarkurnool district died in an accident in Kalwakurthy in the wee hours of Friday. Police said the car they were travelling in crashed into the railing near a culvert and plunged into a pit on the roadside. Speeding led to the incident, said police. Arvind (25) who was behind the wheel, Sirisha (25) and Kiranmayi (19) died on the spot, while Renuka received severe injuries in the incident, said P Mahender, Sub-Inspector, Kalwakurthy. 

According to the police, Arvind completed his engineering and was looking after his father’s business, after the latter’s death. At a common friend Kavyasree’s wedding in Veldanda, he met her friends Sirisha, Kiranmayi and Renuka. After the marriage, Arvind started for Nalgonda in the wee hours of Friday. As the three women were going to Hyderabad, he offered to drop them. Around 3.50 am, when the vehicle reached a culvert in Marchal village, Arvind lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the railing. As the vehicle was at high speed, it jumped into a seven-foot-deep pit on the roadside.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veldanda Nagarkurnool Kalwakurthy
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp