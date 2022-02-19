There is no need to speak to me through media: Sonia Gandhi tells T Jagga Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to the outbursts of Sangareddy MLA, T Jagga Reddy, who also dashed a letter to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi making his intentions clear on quitting the party, she said that there was no need to speak to her through the media.

She urged the leaders to maintain restraint while discussing party’s internal matters with the media. “There is no need to speak to me through the media. So let us all have a free and honest discussion. But what should get communicated outside the four walls of this room is the collective decision of the CWC (Congress Working Committee),” she reportedly said.

Sharing a screenshot of the formal communication between AICC leaders, B Manickam Tagore, party’s Telangana incharge requested the leaders avoid speaking through media, among themselves and to AICC. “Hope leaders of Telangana will respect the view of our respected Congress president. Our joint hands can only bring Telangana Congress to victory in 2023,” he tweeted.