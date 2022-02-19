Union Ministers visit Telangana's Medaram Jatara to pay obeisance 

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Union Ministers Renuka Singh and G Kishan Reddy visited Medaram on Friday. Speaking to the media later, Kishan Reddy stated that Medaram jatara stands as a symbol of tribal culture and tradition. He said that the Union government has begun work for the establishment of a tribal university at Mulugu at a cost of Rs 45 crore and it will be a reality soon.

He added that the Medaram and its surrounding areas will be developed as a tribal circuit.In view of the visit of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the other State Ministers and TRS MLAs did not accompany the Union Ministers. However, the Chief Minister’s visit to the Jatara was cancelled.