VIPs bulldoze their way to darshan, irk devotees in Telangana's Jatara

The devotees with children faced a particularly tough time. Once the VIPs left, devotees were allowed darshan.

Published: 19th February 2022 03:29 AM

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Tempers were frayed at the biennial Medaram jatara on Friday after devotees, waiting for hours, objected to being stopped to facilitate early darshan for public representatives and their family members. The devotees also objected to the police personnel ever so often stopping the queues of devotees from moving forward and thrusting their own family members ahead. 

Devotees alleged that almost all police personnel -- from home guards to higher officers -- misused their position to favour their own family members and relatives, thus prolonging their wait for darshan.Friday considered very auspicious, devotees turned up in large numbers to submit their offerings and for darshan. The wait for darshan extended to hours, and every time a ‘VIP’ or anyone else jumped the queue, frustration grew. 

Some devotees alleged that Sub-Inspector GK Prasad of PTC, Amberpet used filthy language against them when they objected to being stopped to facilitate ‘VIP’ darshan. Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) Chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta too was allegedly abused by this officer. 

All VIPs who paid obeisance at the Jatara on Friday - Ministers Ch Malla Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLAs Peddireddy Sudarshan Reddy, G Venkataramana Reddy, Shankar Naik, Redya Naik, Nanapuneni Narender and Thatikonda Rajaiah - came with large numbers of followers and either bulldozed their way or got protocol honours much to displeasure of those standing in endless queues. The devotees with children faced a particularly tough time. Once the VIPs left, devotees were allowed darshan.

