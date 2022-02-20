STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CISF constable and two others arrested in a robbery case

A Car used in the offence, four mobile phones and a bag containing some documents were seized from their possession.

Published: 20th February 2022 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Analysis of footage from around 300 CCTV cameras located in a stretch of 20 km, stitched together with Human Intelligence and other Technical evidence, helped sleuths of Karkhana police station detect a robbery case.  

They have also arrested Anup Singh, a Rajasthan based CISF constable posted at National Industrial Security Academy (NISA), Hyderabad and his associates Vipin, a polytechnic student and Harish Kumar working as a manager in a finance agency, both belonging to Rajasthan. 

While Anup Singh had been posted at NISA since 2017, Vipin had come to the city and Harish Kumar was on a city tour. In the meanwhile, they planned to commit offences and make some money. They were all addicted to alcohol and had planned to spend earnings from the offences on alcohol, the police found. 

A Car used in the offence, four mobile phones and a bag containing some documents were seized from their possession, said B.Ramesh Assistant Commissioner Of Police Mahankali Division, Hyderabad city police.

On February 11, the victim working for a BPO was returning home in Sainikpuri from work at Madhapur. Near Secunderabad Club, when he was waiting for a vehicle, people in a Swift Car offered him a lift. Instead of going towards Sainikpuri, they drove in a different direction, beat the victim and robbed him of money and a mobile phone. 

Police during the investigation analysed footage of CCTV cameras from Secunderabad club till Hakimpet and found some leads. Using human intelligence, they developed the leads and traced the car which finally led them to the accused. They were sent to judicial remand.

