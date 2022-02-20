Disabled woman raped, burnt alive in Telangana's Narayanpet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old physically challenged woman was murdered in Narayanpet district. Police found that the victim’s alleged boyfriend sexually assaulted and set her ablaze. She was admitted to the district hospital at Mahbubnagar late on Friday by unknown persons. While undergoing treatment for third degree burns, she breathed her last in the wee hours of Saturday.

A case has been registered under charges of rape and murder and a hunt is on to nab the suspect at the earliest, said G Janardhan Goud, Inspector, Kosgi Circle, Narayanpet district.

According to the police, the victim belongs to Thimmareddypalli village of Maddur mandal. For the past few months, she had been staying with her stepmother at Rajendranagar in the city. As she was physically challenged, she was at home and was also taking care of her younger stepbrother who is also physically challenged. Her father and stepmother are daily wage labourers. It is learnt that she was in a relationship with Venkatram.

Went missing on Feb 13

On the night of February 13, the victim went missing from home, following which her family lodged a complaint with Rajendranagar police, suspecting her boyfriend Venkatram’s role.

A missing case was registered and search was on to trace the woman. Meanwhile on Friday, she was brought to the Mahabubnagar District Hospital by an unknown person. The hospital staff learnt that she had been set ablaze in Maddur town and was abandoned.

However, she died on Saturday. On a complaint from her family, police started a probe. Prima facie it was found that she was doused in kerosene and set ablaze.