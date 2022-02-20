STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Election Commission of India orders registering FIR against Raja Singh

The ECI has also barred Singh from addressing any public meetings or posting anything on social media for 72 hours.

Published: 20th February 2022 04:12 AM

Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After failing to respond to the show-cause notice issued by Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP MLA T Raja Singh is likely to be booked for his threatful remarks against voters in the ongoing UP Assembly elections. The ECI on Saturday directed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana to register an FIR against the BJP MLA. 

The ECI has also barred Singh from addressing any public meetings or posting anything on social media for 72 hours. The ECI had served a show-cause notice to Raja Singh saying houses of those who won’t vote for BJP in UP elections will be bulldozed. 

The ECI in its order on Saturday said: “No response has been received from Raja Singh or his advocate in the stipulated time. The Commission observes that due to fast dissemination of information in this digital age, the statements made are not confined to the place of its occurrence. The Commission has again seen the video recording of the impugned statement and has observed that being a public representative such statements made by Raja Singh are utterly irresponsible and intimidating to the voters that have the undertone and propensity to undue influence the elections in the state of Uttar Pradesh,” the EC Secretary Ajoy Kumar said.

The Commission is of the view that T Raja Singh had violated sections 171C, 171F of Indian Penal Code, 1860, section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and para 4 of the part I “General Conduct” of Model Code of Conduct by making impugned statement. “The Commission deplores the impugned statements made by Raja Singh and censures him for the violation of MCC,” the statement said.

‘Bulldozed’ 

Comments

