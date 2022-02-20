STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Human Rights Commission panel visits Pedda Cheruvu

Nacharam Pedda Cheruvu, which was recently found to be frothing with toxic foam and polluted with plastic waste, was visited by a delegation from Human Rights Commission.

National Human Rights Commission Logo. (File photo | Wikipedia)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nacharam Pedda Cheruvu, which was recently found to be frothing with toxic foam and polluted with plastic waste, was visited by a delegation from Human Rights Commission. The delegation was accompanied by Dr Lubna Sarwath who had initially filed a petition on the pollution-related issues arising in the lake. She had specifically questioned the construction of a road/walkway by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation within the lake’s Full Tank Level.

