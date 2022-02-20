Human Rights Commission panel visits Pedda Cheruvu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nacharam Pedda Cheruvu, which was recently found to be frothing with toxic foam and polluted with plastic waste, was visited by a delegation from Human Rights Commission. The delegation was accompanied by Dr Lubna Sarwath who had initially filed a petition on the pollution-related issues arising in the lake. She had specifically questioned the construction of a road/walkway by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation within the lake’s Full Tank Level.