Smear fear: Who’s the real covert anyway?

Md Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A number of Congress leaders, mostly those who were opposed to A Revanth Reddy’s elevation as TPCC president, have allegedly been targeted in online smear campaigns over the past few months. Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy wasn’t the first, say sources in the grand old party.

‘Covert’ is a word used by State politicians to describe a leader who is in one party but is secretly working for another. The word has not only offended Jagga Reddy, but scores of other leaders in the past, mostly those who were against Revanth becoming the PCC chief. The campaign through social media, has troubled some other top leaders including former PCC chiefs V Hanumantha Rao, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLA D Sridhar Babu and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in the past.

According to party sources, the campaign through social media targeted these leaders whenever they challenged Revanth’s position and power. A group of alleged supporters of the Malkajgiri MP are said to be active on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube unleashing such smear campaigns, says one source.

“The PCC chief has a massive following and the group targeting his detractors cannot be identified easily. They are targeting senior Congressmen to damage their image. Most of them are Congress loyalists. Those who came from other parties like the TDP are barely touched,” says the source. Hanumantha Rao, who for the second time ‘stopped’ Jagga Reddy from leaving on Saturday, still remains one of the primary targets.

Morphed image of VHR, Jagga

In the latest, a morphed image of his is being shared on social media along with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Jagga Reddy. The image depicts both Congress leaders with folded hands standing beside the CM, wearing TRS kanduvas.

“This is not the first time I am being targeted. But this time I will not keep quiet. Today, I lodged a complaint at Jubilee Hills police station and formally submitted a complaint at the cyber crime station to identify those who are behind this. I asked the police the catch hold of them within 10 days. Otherwise, I will begin a dharna near the police station,” he said, speaking to Express.