Speeding RTC bus rams car, four dead in Telangana's Mulugu

A speeding TSRTC bus rammed a car head-on at Gattamma Temple on NH-163 in Mulugu district, leaving four occupants dead and one woman  fighting for her life on Saturday morning.

Published: 20th February 2022 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MULUGU: A speeding TSRTC bus rammed a car head-on at Gattamma Temple on NH-163 in Mulugu district, leaving four occupants dead and one woman fighting for her life on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the ill-fated car was on its way from Wazedu in Venkatapuram mandal to Warangal district for diagnosis of an ailing Budda Kalyan, when the speeding bus, on its way to Medaram after picking up devotees from Warangal, hit them. 

Those who died on the spot were identified as Kambampati Srinu, 45, his wife Sujata, 40, Ramesh, 48 and Budda Kalyan, 26, all residents of Chandupatla village in Venkatapuram mandal. Jyothi, 42, wife of Ramesh received severe injuries and was rushed to the Warangal hospital for better treatment.

Mulugu Circle Inspector G Sridhar said that the victims had stopped at Gattamma temple to offer prayers and resumed their journey to Warangal when the bus of Hanamkonda depot rammed into their car head-on. A team of police rushed to the spot and had to extricate the bodies from the mangled car with the help an earthmover to clear traffic. 

The bodies shifted to the Mulugu Government Area Hospital for autopsy. A case was registered under IPC Sections 304 A (causing death by rash or negligent act) and 337 of the IPC (causing hurt by act endangering the life of others), said Sridhar.

