Telangana minister vows to improve government schools

Published: 20th February 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Photo| talasani.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an effort to improve quality of education in government schools, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will extend all possible support for the ambitious ‘Mana Basthi-Mana Badi’ in Hyderabad, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had allocated Rs 7,289.54 crore for the same. Hyderabad district has 508 primary schools and 182 secondary schools. Srinivas Yadav, along with Home Minister Mahmood Ali held a special meeting with several officials on Saturday. 

