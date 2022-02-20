Telangana reserves 95% jobs in State-run institutions for locals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 95 per cent of jobs in all State-run companies, corporations, societies and institutions will be reserved for local candidates. The State government has decided to fill vacancies in state-run companies and other institutions as per the Presidential Order, reserving 95 per cent of the jobs for the local youths.

“The Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order, 2108 has been issued with the primary objective of providing 95 per cent reservation in favour of local candidates in the matter of direct recruitment posts under the State and Local authorities ranging from junior assistant and below Deputy Collector and equivalent posts,” an official memo says.

To ensure similar reservation in favour of local candidates in direct recruitments in respect of companies, corporations, societies and other institutions under the control of the State government, the Boards of the organisations concerned shall adopt the spirit of the Presidential Order-2018 and make suitable provision in their service and recruitment rules, the memo, sent to Secretaries of all departments, says.

The Secretaries were asked to send compliance reports by February 23.