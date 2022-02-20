Telangana needs Hindu rule: BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar called upon mothers to seek inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji’s Maharaj’s mother Jija Bai, and raise children to protect Hindu dharma like Shivaji. The latter protected Hindu dharma against the Mughal invasion, he emphasised.

Addressing the birth anniversary celebrations of Shivaji Maharaj at Bowenpally in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Saturday evening, he said it was unfortunate that permissions were needed to celebrate Shivaji’s birth anniversary.

He cautioned that Hindus would never tolerate insults to Lord Rama or Goddess Sita or if anybody perpetrated Love Jihad against Hindu women. Observing that there was “no security” for Hindus in Telangana, he said that all Hindus needed to strive to establish Hindu rule in the State.