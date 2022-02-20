Telangana's Shanti Kalyanam held at Muchintal, KCR absent

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first-of-its-kind Shanti Kalyana Mahotsavam was held for imitation idols of all 108 Divya Desams (temples) where consecration of idols was completed during the 12-day 1,000-year birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya held from February 2 till 14.

Interestingly, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was conspicuous by his absence on the occasion, though Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami had informed media that the CM was invited to the Kalyana Mahotsavam on Saturday evening at Muchintal. Jeeyar Swamy had called the CM the first volunteer of the celebrations and had cleared the air on rumours that differences had cropped up between them, clarifying that they were untrue.

Kalyana Mahotsavam was attended by thousands of devotees. Idols were placed on 14 steps in front of the Statue of Equality. As Keerthanas were being sung, 108 classical dancers (mostly children) performed, which was the highlight of the event. Kalyanam was performed by Jeeyar Swamy, priests and ruthwiks.