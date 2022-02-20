Three injured as TRS-BJP activists clash over Shivaji statue in Telangana's Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Violence rocked a programme to unveil a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Dharpally village (mandal headquarters) of Nizamabad district turned violent on Saturday after TRS and BJP activists pelted stones at each other, leaving three persons -- the village sarpanch, a sub-inspector and a woman constable -- injured. Though the police managed to control the situation, tension was palpable in the district.

According to eyewitnesses, the statue was unveiled by a group of TRS activists at around 9 am at the TSRTC bus stand in the village. After coming to know about this, BJP activists reached the venue and objected to the TRS activists unveiling the statue.

An argument ensued and soon, tempers began fraying. Stone pelting followed, in which SI Vamshi Krishan Reddy, sarpanch Balraj and one a woman constable received injuries and were sent to a hospital for treatment. Police higher officials reached the spot and managed forced both groups away from the statue. However, the two groups continued to shout slogans against each other. The scenario continued from 9 am to 2 pm. The senior police officers held several rounds of discussions with representatives of both the groups and thus averted further deterioration of the situation.

The TRS cadre argued that the Shivaji statue organising committee set up for the purpose collected donations from all the villagers. “Why should the local BJP leaders invite Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind to unveil the statue? BJP leaders are trying to politicise every situation and we are opposing them,” the TRS cadres said.

On their part, the BJP activists claimed that the unveiling progamme was finalised earlier and it was only on Saturday did the the TRS cadre object to the schedule. Meanwhile, Arvind was stopped by the police from entering the village through National Highway 44.

The police said that the Shivaji statue has been installed in the premises of the TSRTC bust stand and hence the organisers ought to have taken permission from the Corporation. After considering the various complaint, police refused public unveiling of the statue.

Later in the evening, Arvind reached Dichpally where he said: “From now, we will work to unite all Hindus living in and outside Nizamabad district. He said that within two months TRS will become an orphan in the district.”