368 schools in Telangana's Bhadradri-Kothagudem district to be upgraded
KHAMMAM: The State government selected about 368 schools for implementation of the 'Mana ooru, mana badi' scheme in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.
The scheme is aimed at the all-around development and creation of effective basic infrastructure in schools across the State. On Sunday, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar conducted a review meeting with officials and instructed them to implement the scheme by following due process.
District Collector D Anudeep, Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Zilla Parishad chairman Koram Kanakaiah also participated in the meeting.