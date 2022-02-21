STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

368 schools in Telangana's Bhadradri-Kothagudem district to be upgraded

The scheme is aimed at the all-around development and creation of effective basic infrastructure in schools across the State.

Published: 21st February 2022 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The State government selected about 368 schools for implementation of the 'Mana ooru, mana badi' scheme in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

The scheme is aimed at the all-around development and creation of effective basic infrastructure in schools across the State. On Sunday, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar conducted a review meeting with officials and instructed them to implement the scheme by following due process.

District Collector D Anudeep, Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Zilla Parishad chairman Koram Kanakaiah also participated in the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhadradri Kothagudem district
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp