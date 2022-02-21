STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM warns of movement against relocation of tribals in Telangana's Nallamala forests

CPM State Secretary T Veerabhadram said that 115 Chenchu hamlets and 3,000 tribal families living there would be severely affected by uranium mining.

Published: 21st February 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPM State Secretary T Veerabhadram has expressed skepticism over the possible explorations being going on in the Nallamala forests for extraction of uranium. 

In a media statement on Sunday, the veteran leader condemned the relocation of tribals from the forest and warned against a possible people's movement if uranium exploration, under the pretext of wildlife conservation, was not stopped immediately.

Recalling how the Department of Atomic Energy's attempts to perform exploration of uranium in Achampet, Lingal, Balmoor, Padara, Mannanur and Kollapur was vehemently opposed by various people's organisations in 2019, Veerabhadram reminded that the State government had passed a resolution against the exploration due to the environmental hazards it posed to the wellbeing of tribals, wildlife and the Krishna River.

He said that 115 Chenchu hamlets and 3,000 tribal families living there would be severely affected by uranium mining and that the radiation could affect 2,500 square km area in the Nagarjunsagar and Amrabad Tiger Reserves. 

Veerabhadram demanded the Union government to 'forthwith' stop all attempts to conduct any kind of explorations in the Nallamala forests.

