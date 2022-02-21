Delay in releasing Telangana's share of funds holding up rail projects: Union minister Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that about 1,300 km railway line projects in Telangana were being delayed as the State government has not transferred its share of the project cos and also due to dlay in completion of land acquisition.

Among the railway line projects being delayed were Kazipet-Vijayawada, Kazipet-Ballarshah, Manuguru-Kothapalli, Krishna-Vikarabad, Bodhan-Latur, Kondapalli-Kothagudem, Muneerabad-Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar-Hasanparti, Bhadrachalam Road-Sathuipalli, Akkannapet-Medak and Kazipet-Hasanparti Road, Kishan wrote.

He said that the Railways budget was increased by 26 per cent from Rs 2,420 crore in 2021-22, to Rs 3,048 crore in 2022-23, and allocation for 2022-23 was almost three times the average yearly allocation done between 2014 and 2020.

The Union Minister requested cooperation from the State government in resolving land acquisition and other funds-related issues at the earliest, so that the railway lines could be completed.

In another letter to the Chief Minister, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the Telangana government regularise the contract workers in Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), as promised in the TRS election manifesto.

He also demanded regularisation of all contract workers in various governmental departments and giving them benefits on par with government employees, as promised by the Chandrasekhar Rao during the Telangana movement.

Instead of establishing food processing units through women’s Self-Help Groups as assured initially, the State government was only trying to encourage private players in the sector, alleged the BJP State president.

Railways budget up by 26 per cent, says G Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy said that the Railways budget was increased by 26 per cent from Rs 2,420 crore in 2021-22, to Rs 3,048 crore in 2022-23, and allocation for 2022-23 was almost three times the average yearly allocation done between 2014 and 2020.