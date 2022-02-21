KCR govt, Centre behind Rs 50,000 crore coal scam underway in Odisha: Revanth 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that the TRS and BJP are "strange bedfellows, Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy alleged that a scam to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore was underway at the Naini coal mines in Odisha with the tacit understanding between BJP and TRS governments.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday, Reddy claimed that with the ‘tailor-made’ conditions for bidding, both Central and Telangana governments were trying to favour the Adani group, whose partner will be KCR’s Benami in the future. “The top bidder will get a lease depriving others for a period of 25 years. The process is violating competitive bidding and fails to follow the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal and Steel. When we approached, even the Union Minister for Coal & Mines Pralhad Joshi expressed his helplessness to intervene,” he explained.

"The Naini coal mines bidding process being undertaken by Singareni Collieries Company Ltd will be benefiting Modi’s Benami and KCR’s Benami. Both the leaders are looting the nation’s wealth,” Reddy added.

Making light of the much-hyped visit of KCR to Mumbai, Reddy referred to the statements and tweets of the Maharastra leaders including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and said that their statements do not indicate anything concrete over the formation of another front against BJP. “KCR is the leader of a supari gang who is trying to damage UPA’s prospects by approaching its allies."

