Telangana BJP MLA Eatala Rajender picks holes in govenment jobs claims

He said that only 31,000 out of 36,000 vacancies under TSPSC have been filled, and described Rama Rao’s claim of the government filling 4,769 posts in TSRTC as 'white lies'.

Published: 21st February 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Eatala Rajender

Telangana BJP MLA Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing to the recommendations of the Pay Revision Committee in 2021, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Sunday said that of the 4,91,304 posts that were supposed to be in service of the people, only 3,00,178 were presently in service while 1,91,126 posts remain vacant. The MLA demanded the State government fill these vacancies immediately.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office at Nampally, Rajender disputed the claim of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao of filling 1,32,899 posts in the last seven years. He said that only 31,000 out of 36,000 vacancies under TSPSC have been filled, and described Rama Rao’s claim of the government filling 4,769 posts in TSRTC as "white lies". 

Rajender said that the claim of recruiting 22,637 posts of artisans in various substations was also false, as existing maintenance staff that were earlier unrecognised, were now recognised with their pay-scale brought at par. "The claim that between 35,000 and 40,000 posts had been filled is simply not true," Rajender stated.

Alleging that there was a single job notification issued since 2018 and not a single Group-I notification since 2014, the BJP MLA questioned the use of creating new districts, revenue divisions and mandals when sufficient staff couldn’t be recruited to address the issues of the people.

"KCR has destroyed the revenue system by making the jobs of VRAs and VROs redundant. Pay-scale is not being implemented for VRAs while VROs are made to sit at home and are getting paid after their posts were scrapped," he said.

