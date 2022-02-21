STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy optimistic of Sonia Gandhi's intervention over resignation

However, Jagga Reddy remained hopeful of getting an appointment of the Congress high command within a fortnight before going ahead with his decision of quitting the party.

Published: 21st February 2022 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy

Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and Sangareddy MLA, T Jagga Reddy, who created quite a flutter within the party circles on Saturday, on Sunday maintained that the issue of his resignation has been stretched too far and he may not pay heed even if TPCC president A Revanth Reddy tries to convince him to rethink. 

However, Jagga Reddy remained hopeful of getting an appointment of the Congress high command within a fortnight before going ahead with his decision of quitting the party.

Speaking to media persons in the Assembly premises, the MLA expressed anguish at the way Revanth Reddy made light of his decision to resign by terming it as a 'minor issue'. Jagga Reddy felt that Revanth Reddy was not ready to identify the root cause of the problem and hoped that AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi would intervene. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Jagga Reddy A Revanth Reddy Congress Sonia Gandhi Telangana Congress
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp