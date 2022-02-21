Telangana Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy optimistic of Sonia Gandhi's intervention over resignation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and Sangareddy MLA, T Jagga Reddy, who created quite a flutter within the party circles on Saturday, on Sunday maintained that the issue of his resignation has been stretched too far and he may not pay heed even if TPCC president A Revanth Reddy tries to convince him to rethink.

However, Jagga Reddy remained hopeful of getting an appointment of the Congress high command within a fortnight before going ahead with his decision of quitting the party.

Speaking to media persons in the Assembly premises, the MLA expressed anguish at the way Revanth Reddy made light of his decision to resign by terming it as a 'minor issue'. Jagga Reddy felt that Revanth Reddy was not ready to identify the root cause of the problem and hoped that AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi would intervene.