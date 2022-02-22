STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Climbers, trekkers lament loss of Khajaguda rocks

The city would also suffer a big loss in tourism aspect as well as its vibrant sports recreation community. 

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Chicken Leg rock covered with soil

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Janeman rock, Aloo Bhaloo rock, Chicken Leg rock, Jabda rock. These are just a few among several rocks which are either buried under loose soil or destroyed in the recent spurt of illegal dumping taking place at Khajaguda rock complex. These names were fondly given to the giant rocks by trekkers and rock climbers over the last 15 years when sporting activities first began at Khajaguda rocks, which comprise around 15 different types of geological formations. 

“We have lost two trekking tracks in January alone. One of these tracks was for beginner-level trekkers and started from Aloo Bhaloo rocks, which are now buried under loose soil. Another rock called Chicken Leg rock or Shoe rock has also been buried under soil,” said Arun Vasireddy, an ecologist who has been studying these rocks for years.

They have now been wiped off or made inaccessible for beginners and advanced trekkers. According to the Hyderabad Trekking Club, which organises weekly treks, at least 10,000 trekkers received training here in the last 10 years. Arun adds that 10 caves in two cave systems have been fully destroyed, and with rock debris and soil strewn all around, it is impossible to enter those caves.

For rock climbers, the loss is no smaller. The community of 50 odd rock climbers, who routinely visit this area, were in for a rude shock in January when they found that many rocks have vanished.“Aloo Bhaloo rocks are popular with rock climbers as well as the beginners and advanced climbers. But three-fourth of these rocks are now covered with soil. The Viper rock area, where some viper snakes were seen, has also been destroyed completely,” explained Renuka Pechetti, a rock climber who has been visiting Khajaguda rocks for the last 10 years.

The 15-feet Janeman rocks, where over 1,500 climbers used to frequent in the last five years, have also been covered with soil, making them unstable to use.“It is an immense loss to the rock climbing community in Hyderabad. Especially, since the rock climbing was recognised as an Olympic sport only in 2020. Now these rocks, which should have been busy with enthusiastic climbers, have been destroyed. Around 20 children and 50 seniors used to train here regularly. These rocks are “gneiss rocks” made of metamorphic granite, which is found in an accessible way only in Hampi other than Hyderabad,” added Renuka.

The city would also suffer a big loss in tourism aspect as well as its vibrant sports recreation community. 
“Khajaguda rocks have been the breeding grounds for nearly 1,000 trek leads until now, of whom more than 300 are actively working in this field with multiple backpack and travel companies. It will be a great loss as these rocks that trained so many people are buried in soil,” added Arun.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khajaguda rocks
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp