Climbers, trekkers lament loss of Khajaguda rocks

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Janeman rock, Aloo Bhaloo rock, Chicken Leg rock, Jabda rock. These are just a few among several rocks which are either buried under loose soil or destroyed in the recent spurt of illegal dumping taking place at Khajaguda rock complex. These names were fondly given to the giant rocks by trekkers and rock climbers over the last 15 years when sporting activities first began at Khajaguda rocks, which comprise around 15 different types of geological formations.

“We have lost two trekking tracks in January alone. One of these tracks was for beginner-level trekkers and started from Aloo Bhaloo rocks, which are now buried under loose soil. Another rock called Chicken Leg rock or Shoe rock has also been buried under soil,” said Arun Vasireddy, an ecologist who has been studying these rocks for years.

They have now been wiped off or made inaccessible for beginners and advanced trekkers. According to the Hyderabad Trekking Club, which organises weekly treks, at least 10,000 trekkers received training here in the last 10 years. Arun adds that 10 caves in two cave systems have been fully destroyed, and with rock debris and soil strewn all around, it is impossible to enter those caves.

For rock climbers, the loss is no smaller. The community of 50 odd rock climbers, who routinely visit this area, were in for a rude shock in January when they found that many rocks have vanished.“Aloo Bhaloo rocks are popular with rock climbers as well as the beginners and advanced climbers. But three-fourth of these rocks are now covered with soil. The Viper rock area, where some viper snakes were seen, has also been destroyed completely,” explained Renuka Pechetti, a rock climber who has been visiting Khajaguda rocks for the last 10 years.

The 15-feet Janeman rocks, where over 1,500 climbers used to frequent in the last five years, have also been covered with soil, making them unstable to use.“It is an immense loss to the rock climbing community in Hyderabad. Especially, since the rock climbing was recognised as an Olympic sport only in 2020. Now these rocks, which should have been busy with enthusiastic climbers, have been destroyed. Around 20 children and 50 seniors used to train here regularly. These rocks are “gneiss rocks” made of metamorphic granite, which is found in an accessible way only in Hampi other than Hyderabad,” added Renuka.

The city would also suffer a big loss in tourism aspect as well as its vibrant sports recreation community.

“Khajaguda rocks have been the breeding grounds for nearly 1,000 trek leads until now, of whom more than 300 are actively working in this field with multiple backpack and travel companies. It will be a great loss as these rocks that trained so many people are buried in soil,” added Arun.