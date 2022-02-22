Implement 10% EWS quota: G Kishan Reddy to KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has urged the Telangana State government to implement 10% reservations for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). In a letter addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he asked for effective and complete implementation of the reservation. Though Telangana government is empowered to implement EWS reservations, it took more than 2 years to come up with the necessary Government Order.

“It took more than two and half years for the KCR government to notify reservations for EWS. Even now the implementation is unsatisfactory and incomplete. Only one job notification for hiring Anganwadi supervisors has been issued so far,” he said.