IPS transfer: Centre asks Telangana HC to quash CAT order

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that a member of All India Services (AIS) is liable to serve in any part of the country and that he or she cannot make a grievance out of a place of work that was allotted, the Union Home Ministry filed a petition in Telangana High Court urging it to quash the order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) that directed it to allot IPS officer Abhishek Mohanty to Telangana.

Abhishek, who was allotted Andhra Pradesh cadre, was seeking Telangana cadre. Earlier, a bench of CAT at Hyderabad directed the Telangana government to take him into its cadre. He was relieved from AP but was not allowed entry into TS cadre.

The tribunal in its February 9 order directed Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to appear before it on February 25 if he failed to implement its order. It is this order the Central Government has now challenged stating that the transfer of an IPS officer from one State to another is its job. “We have a cadre allocation policy prepared in 2008 and the CAT order violates this policy,” Anjan Sarkar, Under Secretary who signed the Home Ministry’s affidavit, said in the plea.

The Centre, in its affidavit, said that it tried to consider the case of Mohanty through the swapping option, but there was no eligible officer in the same grade pay who was allotted to Telangana and seeking a shift to AP. So this option too could not be applied to Abhishek.