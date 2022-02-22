STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR launches irrigation works

Directs officials to complete Sanghameswara & Basaveshwara lift irrigation schemes within  one-and-a-half years

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses a public meeting at Narayankhed in Sangareddy district on Monday (Right) A large number of people attended the meeting

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed officials to complete the Sanghameswara and Basaveshwara lift irrigation schemes within next one and a half years. He was addressing a public meeting at Narayankhed after laying the foundation stone for the construction of the two irrigation project.

The much-awaited schemes will be constructed at an estimated cost of over Rs 4,000 crore to provide irrigation water to over four lakh acres of land in Andole, Narayankhed, Sangareddy and Zaheerabad constituencies.

He said when he had visited the region as Transport Minister, people had been facing shortage of drinking and irrigation water due to which they faced many problems.

“Later, when I came here to campaign for Zaheerabad MP BB Patil during elections, I promised that I bring Godavari water to the area. I have kept my promise,” he said. 

For these two irrigation schemes, water from Kaleswaram is being diverted to the Mallanna Sagar project in Siddipet district and from there to the Singur project. The CM said that Andole constituency, which is represented by MLA Kranti Kiran, will benefit the most from the schemes as it will receive irrigation water for 1.71 lakh acres. He further said that in order to provide drinking and irrigation water to the farmers through these two schemes, the government will ensure that the Singur project always has 14 tmc ft water.

Earlier, while addressing the meeting Finance Minister T Harish Rao said, the CM had responded positively to the request for special funds for the development of municipalities and villages in Sangareddy district. He said that Rs 50 crore each would be allotted to Sangareddy and Zahirabad municipalities and Rs 25 crore each to Narayankhed, Andole, Tellapur, Bollaram and Sadashivpet municipalities.  “Apart from this, Rs 140 crores would be sanctioned for road works in 699 villages of the district,” Harish Rao said.

The CM also announced that another mandal with Nizampet as the center will be formed in Narayanked constituency. Besides Minister T Harish Rao, Corporation Chairman Errolla Srinivas, Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, MLAs CH Kranti Kiran and M Bhopal Reddy were also present on the occasion.

K Chandrasekhar Rao
