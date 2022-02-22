Telangana: Govt departments’ bank accounts now under strict vigil

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After several instances of bank deposits of government departments and institutions were withdrawn by fraudulent methods, the Finance Department on Monday issued clear-cut guidelines not to open bank accounts or fixed deposit accounts without obtaining prior permission of the State government. The Finance Department also directed the government organisations and departments to keep a tab on the existing fixed deposits and bank accounts.

According to a GO issued by Special Chief Secretary, Finance, K Ramakrishna Rao, all the government departments, heads of departments, organisations, corporations, societies, grant-in-aid institutions, local bodies, District Collectors and government undertakings wholly owned or controlled by the State government are instructed to enter the existing data pertaining to all savings/current and fixed deposit account details in the finance portal. No government department or any other institution should have savings, current and fixed deposit accounts with more than three banks.

All government accounts shall be linked with official e-mail and mobile number of the concerned drawing and disbursing, accounts officer, finance officer, for transactions alert. All the departments and institutions wholly owned or controlled by the State government are directed to furnish the information/details pertaining to the existing banks accounts and fixed deposits in IFMIS Bank Accounts web portal and the same should be updated on monthly basis by 10th of every month, the GO said.

All the departments are directed to verify existing fixed deposits, duly reconcile with and obtain certification from bankers instead of merely verifying the balance statements and to take immediate necessary action for transfer of all such fixed deposits lying at various banks into one single bank, which is an approved empanelled bank of the State government, without losing the interest portion. If, pre-closure is not permissible, constant and close watch should be maintained, it added.