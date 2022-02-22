STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Hospital to maintain medical equipment costing below Rs 5 lakh

Funds for maintenance of the fourth category of medical equipment will be done considering the number of beds, the GO said. 

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State government issued an order on Monday to give Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) and hospitals the authority to maintain and repair medical equipment.

The GO categorises medical equipment in four parts. Of this, three categories of equipment which cost above 5 lakh will be maintained by TSMSIDC. Whereas, those equipment which cost less than 5 lakh will be maintained by the hospital itself.Funds for maintenance of the fourth category of medical equipment will be done considering the number of beds, the GO said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp