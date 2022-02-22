Telangana: Hospital to maintain medical equipment costing below Rs 5 lakh
Funds for maintenance of the fourth category of medical equipment will be done considering the number of beds, the GO said.
HYDERABAD: State government issued an order on Monday to give Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) and hospitals the authority to maintain and repair medical equipment.
The GO categorises medical equipment in four parts. Of this, three categories of equipment which cost above 5 lakh will be maintained by TSMSIDC. Whereas, those equipment which cost less than 5 lakh will be maintained by the hospital itself.