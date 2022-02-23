STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandi warns detractors in BJP of consequences 

During his meeting with party leaders and cadre in Karimnagar, the BJP State president told the media that such rebels neither work nor allow people with commitment to work. 

B Sanjay Kumar (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president B Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday warned that stern action would be initiated against anyone in the party who tries to damage its prospects of coming to power in Telangana. 

Sanjay’s statement on Tuesday came in the wake of a section of BJP leaders from Karimnagar and Hyderabad, including Gujjula Ramakrishna, Sugunakar, Venkataramani, Ramulu and others, holding secretive meetings. 

During his meeting with party leaders and cadre in Karimnagar, the BJP State president told the media that such rebels neither work nor allow people with a commitment to work. He said that while it was normal in every party to have detractors, BJP was a disciplined unit and anybody resorting to anti-party activities would have to face disciplinary action.

This was the second time in recent days that the group of detractors met. While the rebellion was initially restricted to Karimnagar, it has now spread to Hyderabad with several party leaders from the State capital attending the secret meetings.

A stitch in time

Bandi Sanjay’s warning came after a group of ‘rebel’ BJP leaders held a secret meeting for the second time in recent days.

