Cabs from other States irk Hyderabad cab drivers

Md Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Violating norms like vehicle permits, hundreds of cabs from neighbouring States which entered Telangana on nominal MV Tax at the border have conveniently failed to return. With an inadequate mechanism for identifying these vehicles, some of the vehicles are now attached to cab aggregators.

In recent months, drivers associations have identified a number of such autos and cabs plying on city roads. These vehicles that do not belong here are increasing the already tight competition within the city limits. Even as traffic officials have begun cracking the whip on autos that are not registered under the GHMC limits, a decision is yet to be taken on cabs.

At least 350 cabs that are not registered in Telangana were identified by local cabbies on the roads. “We welcome the idea of city police penalising autos from outside the city, but they should also cover cabs. We have found that a number of vehicles with Karnataka and Maharashtra licence plates are plying in Hyderabad and are ironically are attached to cab aggregators like Ola and Uber. Authorities should act and curtail their unruly and intrusive behaviour,” said Shaik Salauddin, chairman of the Telangana Taxi and Driver JAC.

Fewer cabs on roads

The pandemic has already forced thousands of cabbies to leave the profession and opt for other odd jobs. Prior to the pandemic, the number of cabs plying on city roads were 1.2 lakh. This number has now come down to 60,000 due to various reasons including the WFH (Work from Home) model of IT companies and an increase in private vehicles.

Speaking to Express, Joint Commissioner (Traffic) A V Ranganath, who recently instructed officials to control the movement of autos from other districts in the city, said that cabs from other States should not be allowed to run here.

“We conducted a meeting with Ola and Uber and told them that cabs without a city permit should not ply here. In case that happens, Ola and Uber will also be booked. They (aggregators) should not be allowing autos, cabs which are not permitted. If there are any instances, we will check that also,” he assured. Both Ola and Uber, the aggregators under question, could not be reached.