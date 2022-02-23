CM to inaugurate Mallannasagar project today

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: All arrangements have been made for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to the district where he will inaugurate Mallannasagar project in Tukkapur on Wednesday. Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday went over the arrangements.

A special puja has been organised for the reservoir with a capacity of 50 tmc ft, following which the CM will release Godavari waters into Mallannasagar by switching on the Tukkapur Surge Pool. Officials conducted a trial run for the surge pool.

The inauguration, a key event for the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme, was initially planned to be a grand affair but was later restricted to only a select few. Officials have sent invitations to only about 4,000 MLAs, MPs, MPTC members, ZPTC members, sarpanches and other public representatives in Siddipet district.

Harish targets BJP, Congress

Harish Rao said while they are trying to irrigate crop fields in the State by constructing the project, the BJP is trying to inflict bloodshed between castes and religions. He told the media that the BJP and Congress tried to block the project and filed hundreds of cases in the High Court, Supreme Court, and the National Green Tribunal.

Rehabilitation first, demand oustees

Meanwhile, oustees of the villages that were affected by the project have been appealing to authorities through social media platforms to resolve their issues. Notably, a young oustee died by suicide three days ago. Officials said that the meeting was limited to the representatives to avoid any disturbance by the oustees.

Dubbaka constituency in charge of Congress Ch Srinivas Reddy alleged that the government was not paying attention towards the problems of the oustees. Oustees protested in Tukkapur in thogita mandal on Tuesday after learning that the Chief Minister was coming to inaugurate the project.

The protestors gathered at the statue of former MLA Ch Muthyam Reddy and demanded that the government start the project only after their problems are resolved.