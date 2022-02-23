STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

CM to inaugurate Mallannasagar project today

The protestors gathered at the statue of former MLA Ch Muthyam Reddy and demanded that the government start the project only after their problems are resolved. 

Published: 23rd February 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T Harish Rao reviews the arrangements being made for the inauguration of the prestigious Mallannasagar project on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

Finance Minister T Harish Rao reviews the arrangements being made for the inauguration of the prestigious Mallannasagar project on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: All arrangements have been made for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to the district where he will inaugurate Mallannasagar project in Tukkapur on Wednesday.  Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday went over the arrangements. 

A special puja has been organised for the reservoir with a capacity of 50 tmc ft, following which the CM will release Godavari waters into Mallannasagar by switching on the Tukkapur Surge Pool. Officials conducted a trial run for the surge pool.

The inauguration, a key event for the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme, was initially planned to be a grand affair but was later restricted to only a select few. Officials have sent invitations to only about 4,000 MLAs, MPs, MPTC members, ZPTC members, sarpanches and other public representatives in Siddipet district. 

Harish targets BJP, Congress

Harish Rao said while they are trying to irrigate crop fields in the State by constructing the project, the BJP is trying to inflict bloodshed between castes and religions. He told the media that the BJP and Congress tried to block the project and filed hundreds of cases in the High Court, Supreme Court, and the National Green Tribunal.

Rehabilitation first, demand oustees

Meanwhile, oustees of the villages that were affected by the project have been appealing to authorities through social media platforms to resolve their issues. Notably, a young oustee died by suicide three days ago. Officials said that the meeting was limited to the representatives to avoid any disturbance by the oustees.

Dubbaka constituency in charge of Congress Ch Srinivas Reddy alleged that the government was not paying attention towards the problems of the oustees. Oustees protested in Tukkapur in thogita mandal on Tuesday after learning that the Chief Minister was coming to inaugurate the project. 

The protestors gathered at the statue of former MLA Ch Muthyam Reddy and demanded that the government start the project only after their problems are resolved. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Finance Minister Reservoir Godavari BJP National Green Tribunal
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp