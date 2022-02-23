Docs at OGH perform rare surgery for removal of tumour from liver 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major achievement, a cancerous tumour of size 14cm x 11cm was removed from the liver of a patient through keyhole surgery at a State-run hospital. Officials call it a landmark surgical effort that was conducted for the first time at a government-run facility in India.

The surgery performed is called “Total Laparoscopic Right Hepatectomy” for a giant haemangioma.

The patient Mallela Vani, 31, is a resident of Hyderabad. Such an advanced surgery that costs nearly `15 lakh was done free of cost at Osmania General Hospital earlier this month. The 8-hour long procedure was done on February 4, and the patient was discharged on Tuesday.

According to doctors, the giant haemangioma is a tumour made up of blood vessels and it causes complications like a rupture with severe internal, and high risk of heart failure

.“In general, this type of liver surgery is done by open method with a big incision. This type of complex liver surgery is usually associated with bleeding, haemodynamic changes to the heart and kidneys due to close relation to major blood vessels. Doing such complex surgery (Laparoscopic Right Hepatectomy) is very challenging and difficult,” explained Dr CH Madhusudhan, Professor and HOD of surgical Gastroenterologist at Osmania General Hospital.

He added that in India such a procedure is done only a few times before. It is for the first time that a government hospital in India conducted the surgery.

“We have been doing both open liver and laparoscopic surgeries for 10 years at OGH. Laparoscopic Liver surgery also needs a very experienced anaesthesiologist because it causes huge changes in blood pressure, the function of the kidneys, heart, and lungs,” he added.

What makes the surgery an even bigger success is that the patient would be able to resume work soon. The surgery also needed very expensive equipment like CUSA, staplers and laparoscopic instruments.