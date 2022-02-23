STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana state Budget may allocate more funds for welfare

This time, more impetus will be given to welfare as the State government is planning to allocate around Rs 20,000 crore to Dalit Bandhu scheme. 

Published: 23rd February 2022 04:20 AM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ( File Photo)

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Budget session of the State Legislature is likely to be held in the first week of March. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to conduct a meeting with the finance officials this week to fine-tune the Budget proposals after he completes his tour of the districts.

“There is no word so far from the Assembly Speaker about the Budget session. We do not know what would be the dates of the session,” sources in the Legislature said but indicated that the session may start in March.

Besides, around Rs 7,000 crore will be allocated to ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ scheme. The allocations to welfare are expected to touch Rs 70,000 crore in the Budget 2022-23.



