BJP MPs should resign for Bayyaram: Errabelli

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Taking part in a protest demanding a steel plant at Bayyaram, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Wednesday said that all public representatives of the BJP should resign if the Centre does not fulfil the AP Reorganisation Act-2014 promise.

Along with Errabelli, MP Maloth Kavitha, MLAs Redya Naik, Banoth Shankar Naik and Hari Priya and MLC T Madhu, former MP Seetaram Naik took part in the protest at Bayyaram, holding posters saying ‘Bayyaram Ukku- Telangana Akku’.

Addressing the protesters, Errabelli said that if the BJP leaders do not succeed in pressuring the Centre to allocate the steel plant, the people of Mahabubabad district will teach them a very harsh lesson. He challenged BJP MPs that their TRS counterparts were ready to sacrifice their seats for the steel plant, provided they resigns first.

“The Centre is defaming the Constitution and maligning BR Ambedkar by saying that he suggested not implementing reservations. People are vexed with BJP and Congress politics and will teach them a lesson. BJP is using social media to promote Hindutva and creating differences between various communities,” the Minister said.

He said that the TRS will stage a dharna in Delhi if the Centre does not announce the steel plan and allocate funds for it. “The Centre is not implementing any bifurcation assurances and is allotting a lion’s share of the funds to AP while ignoring Telangana. I ask the people to be aware of its conspiracies,” he said.