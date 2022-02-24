STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR wants to put country on ‘right track’

The CM pointed to how communal tensions had flared up in Bengaluru, considered the Silicon Valley of India.

Published: 24th February 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks after inaugurating the Mallannasagar project on Wednesday. (File Photo)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that he had already begun his journey to “put the country on the right path”, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Wednesday, vowed to fight till the last drop of blood was left in his body. 

“I have already begun my journey and am going forward to influence the country. All my energies and intelligence will be used to put the country back on the right path,” Rao affirmed. 

Rao strove to make his point by referring to a Telugu idiom “Delhi ki raajaina - Thalliki biddane...(Even if I am the king of Delhi, I will forever remain a son of the soil)." The CM emphasised that a concerted effort was required to trigger economic growth in India.

Addressing a public meeting after dedicating the largest artificial reservoir, Mallannasagar, which has a capacity of 50 tmcft, to the nation, the Chief Minister said that investors would not come to Hyderabad if there were communal clashes, curfew and lathi charges.

Terming communalism as a “cancer”, Rao said it should not be allowed to spread further and that it should be cut immediately in order to save the country.

The CM pointed to how communal tensions had flared up in Bengaluru, considered the Silicon Valley of India. “Last night, a couple of IAS officers told me that their daughters could not return to their universities in Bengaluru due to communal strife,” Rao said.

“The government at the Centre should lead the country. Unfortunately, the country is currently proceeding in a directionless manner. Disgusting and wicked activities are going on in the country,” Rao said. Claiming that the TRS had rebuilt Telangana, Rao said that all other States in the country too should prosper in a similar manner. 

“There should be a government at the Centre which works with dharma. Only then will other States in the country develop,” he said while denouncing moves to create a rift between religions and castes. 

The Chief Minister, however, avoided naming the BJP or attacking it directly. BJP MLA M Raghunandan was seated next to him at the meeting. 

