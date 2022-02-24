MoEF submits report to NGT on SCCL expansion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In major relief to the aggrieved residents of Sathupally in Khammam where opencast mining is being undertaken, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has filed a detailed explanation to the NGT of the many new conditions that need to be met by mining companies desirous of getting environmental clearance.

The current EC is for expansion of the Jalagam Vengala Rao opencast mine from 4/5 MTPA (Normative/ Peak) to 10 MTPA (Peak) with setting up of coal washery.

The opencast mine in Sathupally, managed by Singareni Collieries, has been accused of causing pollution and damage to flora and fauna since operations began. Rock blasting allegedly destroyed the residential structures in its vicinity.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the NGT had set up an Expert Appraisal Committee in 2018 to suggest how the various damages already caused could be mitigated and what changes could be made to alleviate the grievances. One of the major accusations against the mining company is extracting more coal than permitted, which was compensated for.

The MoEF&CC in its latest report has stated that several recommendations of the committee appointed by NGT have become the basis of laying the mandatory conditions to be met in order for the mining company to get an Environmental Clearance.

Some of these recommendations which have now been fulfilled include an amalgamation of two mines, optimising of the blasting technique to minimise the damages that occurred to the nearby locations, using of existing mine void for the dumping of ‘overburden’ or waste generated from extended mining capacity, setting up coal washery, etc.

The fulfilled conditions agreed by SCCL also include transport of coal in closed trucks for not more than 2 years into the construction of the newly expanded mine after which only rail lines can be used. It also has agreed to compensate agricultural land lost and undertake restoration works post-mining.