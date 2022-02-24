STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raped by local politician’s hubby and cop, girl ends life

The victim, who was attending coaching classes for competitive exams, was waiting at the bus stop when she was kidnapped.

Published: 24th February 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: In a shocking incident that came to light on Wednesday, a 22-year-old girl died by suicide after she was allegedly raped on February 18 by the husband of an MPTC, a police constable and two others in Alair village of Nellikudur mandal. The girl passed away after consuming pesticide on Sunday.

On Friday, Sk Nazeem, husband of local MPTC, Saddam Hussain, a police constable, Yata Sagar, a local auto-rickshaw driver, and K Jagadeesh, a flower merchant, kidnapped the girl from Alair bus stop and took her to an isolated place in the auto-rickshaw. There, Saddam Hussain and Nazeem assaulted the girl.

The victim, who was attending coaching classes for competitive exams, was waiting at the bus stop when she was kidnapped. Humiliated over the sexual assault, she allegedly consumed pesticide on Sunday. The neighbours who noticed her in an unconscious state rushed her to the Mahabubabad Area Hospital, where she died on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment.

Suicide note found on bed
Thorrur CI S Karunakar Rao said that a suicide note was found on her bed. “No one has lodged a complaint, but we have registered a case,” he said. Police detained Nazeem on Wednesday

