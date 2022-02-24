Venkaiah Naidu for sustainable WASH campaign

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday stressed that there was a need to spread awareness about Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene at Anganwadi and at the primary school level to make the WASH campaign sustainable.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the three-day WASH Conclave-2022 held virtually at National Institute for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Hyderabad, Venkaiah spoke about the need to strengthen gram panchayats to ensure last-mile delivery of clean drinking water, sanitation, health and hygiene.