Venkaiah Naidu for sustainable WASH campaign

Naidu spoke about the need to strengthen gram panchayats to ensure last-mile delivery of clean drinking water, sanitation, health, and hygiene. 

Published: 24th February 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 05:07 AM

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday stressed that there was a need to spread awareness about Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene at Anganwadi and at the primary school level to make the WASH campaign sustainable. 

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the three-day WASH Conclave-2022 held virtually at National Institute for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Hyderabad, Venkaiah spoke about the need to strengthen gram panchayats to ensure last-mile delivery of clean drinking water, sanitation, health and hygiene. 

